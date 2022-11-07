Hunter found deceased in San Miguel County backcountry

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A 64-year-old hunter was found deceased in the backcountry of San Miguel County over the weekend.

On Saturday, San Miguel County Search and Rescue and deputies with the county's sheriff's office responded to a report of a missing hunter around the Dry Creek Basin area, which is about five miles west of the Miramonte Reservoir and Dan Noble State Wildlife Area.

The sheriff's office said the man, who is from California, had gone hunting by himself around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. He had plans to return around sunset to his campsite, where his family and friends were waiting.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 7, 8am

However, he did not return that evening. The group searched for him but came up empty. At 5 a.m. the next morning, they called 911.

As deputies and search and rescue began preparing for the search, the group continued looking for the missing man. Before authorities arrived at the scene, they found him deceased.

He did not have any obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said.

A search and rescue team brought the man's body out of the backcountry.

The San Miguel County Coroner's Office is investigating the man's death. He has not yet been identified.