Hundreds show up to recycle old electronics at Denver7's Electronics Recycling Drive

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — This probably sounds familiar. You or someone you know has piles of old electronics that don't work anymore lying around the house. You don't use them and never will, but don't know how to get rid of them.

Denver7 teamed up with Techno Rescue to put on an Electronics Recycling Drive at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Saturday morning to help with this.

The rainy day didn't stop hundreds of cars from stopping by the event, dropping off items like TVs, computer monitors, printers and old phones.

"I think it's just wonderful. I think it's a great thing and it's great to see people coming out and taking advantage of it," said Art Curtis, who stopped by to drop off old power supplies, phones, a VCR and DVD players. "I'd like to thank you all for doing this."

Curtis said this stuff has been cluttering his basement for years.

Our Denver7 team was also at the event, greeting people and helping out.

"It was an opportunity to recycle your electronics responsibly. We're here to protect the environment and agriculture, we want to breathe clean air, drink clean water and do the right thing," said Nidal Allis, who is the President and CEO of Techno Rescue.

"It's important that it gets recycled and doesn't end up, you know, contaminating places that it shouldn't," added Curtis.

Organizers collected nearly 200,000 pounds of electronic devices during the 2021 event, they expect a similar amount this year.

Techno Rescue reduced its prices for this event, which made it one of the least expensive ways to recycle electronics.