DENVER — Hundreds of students across Colorado walked out of class Friday to make a point against U.S. Immigration Enforcement and President Trump's immigration crackdown.

"A lot of these students, they themselves or, have known of somebody that has been affected by ICE, and a lot of these students are done with it," said Christy Aguilar, event organizer and Co-Captain of The Brown Berets of the Tepetlán. The group worked alongside The Youth Coalition to host the demonstration.

Denver7 reporter Danielle Kreutter was at those protest and has reaction in the video below:

Hundreds of students across Colorado walk out of class to protest ICE

There were speakers, moments of community and marches at an event at La Alma-Lincoln Park in Denver. Students from across the metro area showed up.

"This is something that's really important to me. I asked my dad, I'm like, 'Hey, would you be able to take me down here?' He was like, 'Yeah, absolutely,'" said Yuri Novac, who came from Boulder.

His father, Andrei, immigrated to the U.S. when he was a toddler.

"You have people getting pulled off the street. That's not something that should happen in this country," said Andrei.

Even though the majority of the students aren't old enough to vote, they still want their voice heard. Students say they realize some people may criticize their efforts to protest during the school day.

"If you look back in history, like the march from Selma to Montgomery, the March on Washington, the Montgomery bus boycotts. All those people — they didn't know if what they were doing was going to help at all," said Yuri. "Just because we don't think anything will happen from this, you might as well try, because something might."

The day was not without several tense moments between the students and adult counter-protesters at the event.

One counter-protester who was recording a group of demonstrators was eventually kicked and pushed while on the ground after what appeared to be a camera was knocked out of his hand.

Later, another man holding a pro-ICE sign walked into the event as demonstrators yelled at him to leave. When he returned later, a crowd of students followed him. Student demonstrators were seen throwing a metal water bottle at his head. He ran away after being hit in the head.

Throughout the day, organizers urged the students to remain peaceful and ignore the men.

Denver police told Denver7 there were five assaults/altercations at the event.

According to police, three people were transported to the hospital for injuries. They could not comment on the extent of those injuries.

Another person was treated on scene with unknown extent of injuries. Officers say a fifth person was hurt who left the area before officers could talk to them. They are asking that person to contact DPD at 720-913-2000 to initiate a report.

DPD officers say they have contacted or identified several suspects in the assaults/altercations and those investigations are ongoing. Two other people were ticketed for graffiti.

"It is important to note that this was an unpermitted demonstration organized without a safety plan, which contributed to an unsafe environment for participants," a spokesperson for Denver Police said via a statement.

Organizers told Denver7 they hope the actions of some don't take away from the many who came out to peacefully protest a cause that means so much to them.

"A lot of these students are really willing to fight for their justice and really willing to fight for everything that's right in this country," said Aguliar.