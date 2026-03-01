Hundreds brave the cold for Special Olympics Colorado’s 2026 Denver Polar Plunge & 5K

DENVER — Around 1,000 people, including 650 participants, took part in Special Olympics Colorado’s 2026 Denver Polar Plunge and 5K at Washington Park on Sunday. The 5K started at 9 am, followed by the Polar Plunge at 10 am.

Brave runners and plungers were ‘freezin’ for a reason’ Sunday morning in support of the more than 28,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities that Special Olympics Colorado serves.

DPD’s training academy, local college fraternities and sororities, families, and businesses were among the many who took a dip in the icy water and ran the 5K.

Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King emceed the event and had a blast meeting community members and getting splashed.

Sunday’s goal was to raise $140,000. Over the course of the nine plunges, Special Olympics Colorado aims to raise more than $800,000.

“All of that helps support our athletes, making sure that they have opportunities to participate in sports, year-round leadership, programming, inclusive school-based programming, all at no cost to them or their families,” said Special Olympics Colorado President and CEO Megan Scremin.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the 2026 Polar Plunge Series.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist (and Special Olympics Colorado board member) Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the Aurora Plunge & 5k on Saturday, March 28, and Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the Boulder Plunge on Saturday, April 4.

There are nine plunges across the state over the course of the year.

“A few are into pools, some are into lakes and reservoirs. So, everywhere you go, it's a different feel and a fun experience. But we really want to make sure everybody has the chance, whatever part of the state you're in, there's a Polar Plunge location close to you,” Scremin said.

How does it work? Participants raise a minimum of $80 ($50 for students and SOCO athletes) and take a dip into some icy water. All of the 2026 plunges have their own unique twist. Participants may sprint into the chilly waters of a lake or reservoir, jump into an icy pool, or participate in a 5k run, all of which support the cause and the athletes served by Special Olympics Colorado.

“We could not do it without the support of our plungers and our runners and all of our volunteers and sponsors who come out and make it possible,” Scremin said.

For more information, or to register for the Polar Plunge, visit www.SpecialOlympicsCO.org/Plunge.