Human skull found in Clear Creek County in 2018 identified

DENVER — A human skull found by children in Clear Creek County in 2018 has been identified, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday.

The remains were identified as David Michael Crady, who was born on October 10, 1955. Crady’s family told investigators they had lost contact with him several years ago.

The sheriff’s office said there are no leads regarding the circumstances of Crady’s death or how the skull ended up where it was found on May 11, 2018, near Silver Lakes Drive in the Lawson area.

An examination found no evidence of trauma, and Crady had been deceased for at least four months, though more likely for one or more years, according to the news release.

DNA extracted by technicians at the University of North Texas led to a match of a living relative. In May this year, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed the identity after a family member submitted a DNA sample.

The sheriff’s office said the death investigation remains open. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office at 303-679-2393.