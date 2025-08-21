Human remains found on property in Costilla County

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were found on a property in the Wild Horse Mesa community in Costilla County and authorities are working to identify the person and determine how they died.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a press release on Thursday morning about the case.

CBI said the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office responded to the property on Aug. 18 after receiving an email from a resident about possible human remains on his property.

CBI investigators arrived at the property the following day with K-9 resources. Authorities confirmed the remains belonged to a person.

The Wild Horse Mesa is, as listed on the resale firm that oversees the land, a "sprawling and largely undeveloped rural subdivision situated just outside San Luis and within close proximity of the Sanchez Reservoir and State Wildlife Area."

This is an active investigation and no other details were available.