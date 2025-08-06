Human remains found in burned home along Poudre Canyon Road

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were found in a home that burned down along Poudre Canyon Road in Larimer County early Tuesday morning.

The person has not been identified as of Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a report of a fire along the 8700 block of Poudre Canyon Road (West Highway 14) near the Greyrock Trailhead. Firefighters with the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District and deputies with sheriff's office, as well as UCHealth EMS and LCSO Emergency Services, responded to the scene.

The fire burned less than one acre, prompting a two-hour voluntary evacuation for people in the surrounding area. It burned one home and the sheriff's office said they believe the fire started in there. Firefighters were able to contain the fire just before sunrise.

Initially, investigators were unable to determine if anybody was inside the home, as the damaged structure was too hazardous to enter. Later, crime scene investigators went through the rubble and processed the scene. This concluded late on Tuesday evening.

During their search, they found human remains.

The sheriff's office and coroner's office is working to identify the person.

A crew stayed in the area for the rest of the day Tuesday to make sure the fire didn't reignite.

This case remains under investigation. To receive Larimer County emergency alerts, including evacuation orders, visit www.nocoalert.org.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Sgt. Chad McGuire at 970-498-7041. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org