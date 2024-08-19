Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Human remains found between Highway 40, Mary Jane Road in Winter Park

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
mary jane road.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Human remains were found in a wooded area near Mary Jane Road in Winter Park on Saturday and officials are now working to identify the individual.

On Saturday, a person called law enforcement to report that he had found what he believed was a human skull in a heavily forested area between Highway 40 and Mary Jane Road in Winter Park, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The man told authorities he had been mushroom hunting in the area.

Officials with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, Grand County Coroner’s Office and CBI responded to the scene. They recovered the skull and several other bones that were nearby.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 19, 11am

Grand County Search and Rescue completed a wider search of the area, but did not find an additional bones.

Officials did not locate any clothing or identifying information. They will transfer the remains for a forensic anthropologist, who will try to identify the person's sex, race and general age, as well as when they may have died, CBI said.

Other details were not immediately available, but CBI said evidence indicates that the remains had been there "for a significant period, and possibly many years."

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the CBI tipline at 720-295-6642 and say they are calling about the human remains case. All callers can remain anonymous.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Task force reveals bus safety recommendations following Littleton aide's arrest
Caught on camera: Denver park ranger helps save man's life
Fort Collins begins asphalt art project in hopes of making intersection safer
CDOT reviewing work zone after semi rolls over on I-70 in Wheat Ridge, killing three people
Get Gil riding again: Denver fixture in need of new bike to get his freedom back

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.