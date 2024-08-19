Human remains found between Highway 40, Mary Jane Road in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Human remains were found in a wooded area near Mary Jane Road in Winter Park on Saturday and officials are now working to identify the individual.

On Saturday, a person called law enforcement to report that he had found what he believed was a human skull in a heavily forested area between Highway 40 and Mary Jane Road in Winter Park, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The man told authorities he had been mushroom hunting in the area.

Officials with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, Grand County Coroner’s Office and CBI responded to the scene. They recovered the skull and several other bones that were nearby.

Grand County Search and Rescue completed a wider search of the area, but did not find an additional bones.

Officials did not locate any clothing or identifying information. They will transfer the remains for a forensic anthropologist, who will try to identify the person's sex, race and general age, as well as when they may have died, CBI said.

Other details were not immediately available, but CBI said evidence indicates that the remains had been there "for a significant period, and possibly many years."

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the CBI tipline at 720-295-6642 and say they are calling about the human remains case. All callers can remain anonymous.