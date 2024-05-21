Watch Now
Human remains found at Colorado Springs Golf Course

Human remains have been found at a popular golf course just a few miles northeast of downtown Colorado Springs. That's according to police.
Posted at 5:04 PM, May 21, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are conducting an investigation after human remains were found at a golf course Tuesday.

KOAA-TV captured video of officers searching near a creek by the sixth hole at Patty Jewett Golf Course, located at 900 E. Espanola Street in Colorado Springs.

It is unclear if police believe the death is suspicious. Limited information is available at this time.

