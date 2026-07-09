Human remains consumed by bear discovered on Grand Mesa, officials say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Mesa County authorities are investigating a death after human remains found on the Grand Mesa were determined to have been consumed by a bear and likely other wildlife.

The remains were found last week, scavenged by wildlife and scattered around the Wild Rose Picnic Area off of Lands End Road in Mesa County, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause and manner of death remain undetermined at this time, the sheriff’s office said. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased at a later time.

Investigators are asking witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Wild Rose Campground between June 22 and July 5 to contact Investigator Jenna Reed at 970-244-3274.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said there is no known threat to public safety and reminded visitors that black bears are common in the area, urging campers and outdoor enthusiasts to practice bear-safe habits to prevent conflicts.

Being bear-prepared while camping and recreating in Colorado is the most effective way to prevent human-caused conflicts with bears.

CPW offers these six Outdoor BearWise Basics:

