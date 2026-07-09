Human remains consumed by bear discovered on Grand Mesa, officials say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Mesa County authorities are investigating a death after human remains found on the Grand Mesa were determined to have been consumed by a bear and likely other wildlife.
The remains were found last week, scavenged by wildlife and scattered around the Wild Rose Picnic Area off of Lands End Road in Mesa County, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause and manner of death remain undetermined at this time, the sheriff’s office said. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased at a later time.
Investigators are asking witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Wild Rose Campground between June 22 and July 5 to contact Investigator Jenna Reed at 970-244-3274.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said there is no known threat to public safety and reminded visitors that black bears are common in the area, urging campers and outdoor enthusiasts to practice bear-safe habits to prevent conflicts.
Being bear-prepared while camping and recreating in Colorado is the most effective way to prevent human-caused conflicts with bears.
CPW offers these six Outdoor BearWise Basics:
- Stay Alert & Stay Together - Pay attention to your surroundings and stay together. Walk, hike, jog, or cycle with others when possible. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and make noise periodically so bears can avoid you.
- Leave No Trash or Food Scraps - Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don't burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even "harmless" items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food.
- Keep Dogs Leashed - Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don't force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home.
- Camp Safely - Set up camp away from dense cover and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn when cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers OR out of sight in a locked vehicle OR suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree. Local regulations vary.
- Know What To Do If You See a Black Bear - If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell "Hey Bear" until it leaves. Stay with your group. If it keeps approaching, use bear spray. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.
- Carry Bear Spray & Know How To Use It - Bear spray is proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you. It doesn't work like bug repellent, so never spray your tent, campsite or belongings.