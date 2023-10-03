Howard man arrested on suspicion of illegally killing bear, two cubs

HOWARD, Colo. — A Howard man was arrested on suspicion of killing three bears — a sow and two cubs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife received reports on social media and anonymous tips about the poaching incident. Officers discovered the bears Friday after they were dumped on state trust land southeast of Salida, according to the agency.

Through an investigation, officers obtained a search warrant Saturday for a home near Howard. CPW said investigators found evidence that the bears were shot there early on Monday, Sept. 25.

Paul Stromberg, 52, was arrested on several charges, including a felony count of illegal destruction of wildlife and misdemeanor charges of killing wildlife without a license, unlawful possession and waste of game meat. He was booked into the Fremont County Jail and later released on a $10,000 bond, according to CPW.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPW Salida office at 719-530-5520.

To report a wildlife violation, you can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or email game.thief@state.co.us.