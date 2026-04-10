How to watch the Avalanche game while Denver7 is off the air on Xfinity

Xfinity customers: We know you’re huge Avalanche fans. At Denver7, we’re fans too, and we’re looking forward to bringing you the game this Saturday at 6 p.m.

Unfortunately, Comcast has pulled Denver7 from its Xfinity lineup, making it currently unavailable for Xfinity customers.

However, you still have several ways to watch it on Denver7:



FREE over the air with an antenna

Streaming services that carry Denver7 (Like Youtube TV, Hulu, and others)

You can also catch the game on the ESPN+ app

We’re working hard to restore Denver7 on Xfinity as quickly as possible. In the meantime, your voice matters: Contact Xfinity at 1-800-934-6489 or visit their website here to let them know you want Denver7 back so you don’t miss important games like this.