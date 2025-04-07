How to save on summer travel and staycations

It's only April, but now is the time to start planning your summer travel. Concerns about the future of the U.S. economy may have caused some Americans to cancel or scale back their travel plans recently. But experts say if you start saving now, you can still enjoy a summer vacation.

"Any money you can set aside now is going to mean you can take comfort in knowing you've planned for your vacation spending," said Nancy Patton, from Canvas Credit Union. "Something as simple as an automatic transfer of $50 every week into a savings account means you'll have $700 saved by early July."

Denver7 asked Patton for advice on how to save on popular summer experiences.

Travel Plans

Experts say you should start looking for deals on hotels now, even if your trip is later in the summer.

"Then you aren't going to be stuck paying for a high rate for a room, because that deluxe one is the only one available," Patton said.

She also suggested joining hotel loyalty programs, which often give you special rates.

When it comes to booking flights, travel experts at The Points Guys recommend booking domestic flights one to two months ahead of time, and international flights three to five months in advance.

Road Trips

More people may opt for a road trip this year to save money. If that's your plan, Patton said one of the biggest areas where people go over budget is food. Instead of eating out for every meal, she suggests making at least one meal per day a picnic and always having snacks in the car.

Patton also said if you already have a museum or zoo membership, you may be able to get discounts at other locations around the country.

For saving money on gas, GasBuddy can help you find the cheapest gas stations in your area.

Camping

Coloradans love to take advantage of the outdoors, and many state park and National Forest Service campsites are already open for booking. Patton said weekends and holidays tend to be more expensive, so camping midweek can help you save some money.

Anyone 62 years or older can get a senior pass for the National Parks Service, which can help you save on camping rates and parking fees. A lifetime pass costs $80 and an annual pass costs $20. Patton said it's "the best deal imaginable."

Summer Camps

Summer camps can get expensive quickly, but Patton said there are other options besides traditional camps for kids.

"It's been my experience that city programs are less expensive than some more structured camp options," she said. "And they're still high quality."

Patton also suggested checking for referral programs that could help you save on summer camps.

Staycations

When you're staying close to home, Patton recommends checking out your local public library. In addition to reading programs for kids, many of them have free passes to museums, parks and other local attractions.

"The Butterfly Pavilion, Wings Over the Rockies, the Botanic Gardens, so many great places, all for free," Patton said.