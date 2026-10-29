How to celebrate safely with free rides in Colorado this Halloween Weekend

COLORADO — Colorado's Department of Transportation (CDOT), AAA Colorado, and Uber are coming together to offer a $10 statewide credit to riders for Halloween weekend.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and other Colorado law enforcement agencies are conducting Halloween enforcement and will be patrolling Colorado.

They are offering an Uber code RRRTJMYYVVH for $10 off your ride home. You can also click here.

CDOT is also recommending the following alternatives:



Designate a sober driver

Call a sober friend

Use ride or transit services

Use ride-hailing services

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