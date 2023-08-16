How much will Denverites pay for sidewalk repairs next year? Estimates are now available.

Denver property owners can now visit the city’s website to see the annual fees they will be expected to pay to finance sidewalk construction and repairs citywide in accordance with a ballot measure voters approved last fall.

The sidewalk fee lookup tool is available at denvergov.org/sidewalks. Bills will start arriving next year.

Property owners must type in their legal address — including N, S, E or W directional abbreviations — and find an estimated total annual fee for their home or commercial property. The search bar does not recognize punctuation marks.

The fees are dictated by the length of the sidewalk running along a property and the type of street on which the property is located. Different style streets require different width and style of sidewalks.

For instance, a private home in the city’s southwestern Harvey Park neighborhood with 65 linear feet of sidewalk along a residential street will pay an estimated $134.38 in 2024. Meanwhile, the Choice Market grocery store and gas station at 2200 E. Colfax Ave. will be billed an estimated $776.15 per year, $533.20 for 124 linear feet along Colfax, an arterial street, and $242.95 for 113 feet along Gaylord Street, a local street.

Read the full Denver Post story here.

