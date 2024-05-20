How Louisville, Colorado’s police department got swept up in the Scottie Scheffler arrest fallout

On a seemingly quiet morning in Louisville, Colorado, northwest of Denver, the city’s police department was active on social media in response to an event nearly 1,000 miles away.

World-No. 1 golfer and 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, over an apparent traffic misunderstanding while arriving at the Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the PGA Championship.

Police say Scheffler illegally tried to get by the scene of an accident where a pedestrian had been killed, according to The Associated Press.

The arrest of Scheffler, who has gained a reputation as a wholesome family man, took the internet by storm Friday and over the weekend. Some users took to the social media site X, trying to reach the Louisville Metro Police Department (@LMPD), to call for an apology, the release of body camera footage in Scheffler’s arrest, or other accountability measures.

Several, though, didn’t look closely enough at the handles, and tagged Louisville, Colorado’s police department (@LouisvilleCOPD). Some jumped into the replies to @LouisvilleCOPD’s most recent post – about a multi-car crash on May 2 – to air their frustration about Scheffler’s detainment. Others mentioned the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor during an LMPD raid of Taylor’s apartment. Four officers were federally charged in the aftermath of that incident.

Louisville, Colo. police replied to more than a dozen of the misguided tweets Monday morning.