Housing affordability, cost of living are Coloradans’ top concerns in new poll

Coloradans aren’t feeling good about the state of their pocketbooks this year, with three of the top four issues on their minds in a new survey directly related to the cost of necessities.

The annual Pulse Poll, conducted for the Colorado Health Foundation and released Wednesday, found 89% of surveyed residents said the cost of housing was an “extremely serious” or “very serious” problem, making it the biggest concern in the state.

Other top concerns were:



Cost of living: 86% deemed it an extremely or very serious problem

Homelessness: 79%

Cost of health care: 68%

Drug overdoses: 65%

Crime: 59%

Mental health: 59%

Jobs and the economy: 57%

Illegal immigration: 53%

“This year’s Pulse Poll results don’t just show that Coloradans perceive housing issues as a problem — they see them as a crisis,” Dave Metz, president of Democratic-aligned FM3 Research, said in a news release. The foundation typically hires one Democratic pollster and one Republican pollster to work together on the report.

Read the full story from our news partners at The Denver Post here.