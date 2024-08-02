House fire in Estes Park displaces 4 people Thursday

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Four people were displaced after a home in Estes Park caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) said its crews arrived at a single-family walk-out home along the 1800 block of Fall River Road at 4:26 p.m. Flames and heavy smoke engulfed the home, and the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

The fire spread to a shed, garage and some nearby trees, EVFPD said.

People in the immediate vicinity were evacuated. Estes Park Power & Communications shut off power in the area.

Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters searched the building and determined nobody was inside.

Four people were displaced by the fire, EVFPD said.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Fall River Entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, as well as the Fall River Visitor Center, closed due to this fire. Both reopened around 4 p.m.

At 4:48 p.m., Fall River Road reopened to traffic in both directions, though Sleepy Hollow Court remained closed so emergency personnel could move around the area. It reopened around 7:45 p.m.

Power was restored to the area at 6:25 p.m. Around the same time, fire personnel began to leave the scene.