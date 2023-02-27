House explosion, fire in Elbert County under investigation

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Officials are investigating what led to a house explosion and fire in Elbert County early Sunday.

Kara Gerczynski, public information officer for the Elizabeth Fire Protection District, said the department received a call around 5 a.m. Sunday about a house explosion on Flicker Trail, near Colorado Highway 86 and County Road 21.

A neighbor, whose bedroom faces the home, heard the explosion. She said she heard screaming and called 911. Residents several blocks away also reported hearing a very loud noise.

A portion of the house collapsed and a fire burned the rest, Gerczynski said. The fire came after the explosion. It's not yet known where the explosion happened in the house.

Gerczynski said four people were in the house at the time. Two of them were transported to a hospital and released later in the day. She said they had minor scrapes and bruises. One of them was thrown from the first floor into the basement and another had ringing in their ears.

The house was a total loss.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Gerczynski said the house was fueled by natural gas and does not use propane in any capacity.

Elizabeth Fire Rescue, Elbert County Sheriff's Office, Franktown Fire Protection District, Rattlesnake Fire Protection and Kiowa Fire Protection responded to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.