DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The American Hotel & Lodging Association is warning about deceptive hotel booking websites that could cost you hundreds of dollars in unnecessary fees.

The group found about 52% of consumers mistook deceptive travel booking sites for official hotel websites, according to a new survey it commissioned, highlighting how difficult it can be for travelers to distinguish between the two.

Cheri Young, a professor of hospitality management at the University of Denver, says the websites book real rooms and act as middlemen.

“These scam sites are actually legal, but they're in this gray area,” says Young. “They look exactly like the authentic hotel booking site. They pull the same photographs that are publicly available online, and with AI now, you can generate all kinds of photographs. You will think you're on the Marriott official website, or the Hilton official website.”

WATCH: Hotel association warns consumers about deceptive hotel booking websites

A warning about deceptive websites for booking hotels

Deceptive websites look exactly like major hotel chain websites but charge high fees, service charges, and taxes. They have rigid non-cancellation policies, and customer service can be hard to reach.

“I did an experiment and looked at booking a room for a week at the Westin out at the Denver International Airport. When I went to the official Westin website, I was charged about $3,500. When I ended up on one of these gray-market scam sites for the same exact room, I was charged $900 more,” Young said.

Here are some tips to protect yourself:

• Avoid sponsored ads when doing a hotel search.

• Check the hotel website name for red flags like GuestReservations.com added to the hotel chain name.

• Be cautious of room rates that are too good to be true.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association is working with lawmakers to create legislation in 2027 that would require third-party booking sites to clearly disclose they are not affiliated with the hotel.