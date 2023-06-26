Horse sanctuary starts long process of repairing storm damage with the help of Denver7 viewers

ELIZABETH, Colo. - When Denver7 last checked in with 'Journey with Equus,' things weren't going great.

Their property had been pummeled with storm after storm.

Denver7 shared their story of damaged shelters and flooding in pens which caused dangerous conditions for the horses.

"The outpouring from Channel 7 viewers has been amazing," said Candice Ensign, founder of Journey with Equus, "We've probably raised, I believe it's, a little over $1,000 in donations. We've had a couple people reach out looking to volunteer consistently."

Ensign will take all the help she can get. After a few days of progress, Thursday's severe weather, that ended up bringing a tornado through Highlands Ranch, slammed the property again. Pens that had been scraped out, are flooded again, causing a mushy mess for the horses.

"It continually puts these horses in a situation of being in mud, which we don't want to have happen to them. It causes hoof issues, softening of the hoof thrush," said Ensign.

By putting the community's donation money toward food for the horses, they're now able to spend more of their budget on rebuilding their pens and fences.

"We can now take down panels, we can get the tractor back in and scrape all the mud and reconfigure the drainage a little bit so we can stop having the puddling and the extreme mud," Ensign explained.

For a small non-profit, it's a tough and expensive clean up ahead, but with the community's help, they're happy to stay focused on their mission.

"We couldn't be more grateful for the Channel 7 viewers and the Colorado community for the love that they show us and for helping keep our promise to these horses," she said.

If you're interested in donating money or your time as a volunteer to Journey with Equus, click here.