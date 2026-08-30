Horse runs into vehicle in Montrose, euthanized

MONTROSE, Colo. (KMGH) — A horse that was hitched to an unoccupied carriage has died after it collided with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Montrose, police say.

The incident happened around 1:11 p.m. at the intersection of North Park Avenue and North 2nd Street.

Police say the horse was startled while waiting to be loaded into a trailer at the North 2nd Public Parking Lot. The horse ran east on North 2nd Street with the carriage still attached.

A vehicle that was driving south at the intersection was hit by the horse on the passenger side.

The horse was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Investigators determined there were no criminal actions in the incident.

“Our thoughts are with both the horse owner and vehicle driver,” the Montrose Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to call the Montrose Police Department at 970-252-5200 or WestCo Dispatch at 970-249-9110.