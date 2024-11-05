Homicide suspect out of Nebraska found and arrested in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A homicide suspect out of Nebraska was arrested in Westminster on Monday evening.

Dak Lam, 22, was wanted by the Omaha Police Department on a felony arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Keah Paljor, who was shot and killed on Oct. 12, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release.

The Omaha Police Department said this case started when officers responded to a 911 call near 29th and T streets. They found Paljor in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said. They identified Lam as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 15.

Officers with the fugitive unit at the Omaha Police Department believed Lam had fled to the Denver metro area, so they connected with the U.S. Marshals Service’s Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF), which began an investigation in Colorado.

Members of COVOTF spent weeks working on this case, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Monday, they saw a rental black Ford Taurus with Nebraska plates pull up to the home of one of Lam's family members. A person who matched Lam's description — but was wearing a balaclava hiding his face — got out of the car and went inside, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

COVOTF investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. They also requested help from the Westminster Police Department's SWAT team, which executed the search warrant. Lam was taken into custody just after 8 p.m., according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities did not find the firearm that he allegedly used in the homicide.

Lam was brought to the Adams County Jail and is awaiting extradition.

Aside from Westminster police, Omaha police and COVOTF, multiple agencies were involved in this case, including the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Lakewood Police Department, Boulder Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.