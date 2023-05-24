Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homeowner seriously injured after house fire in Lakewood, 11 cats rescued and 7 missing

west metro fire house fire
West Metro Fire Rescue
west metro fire house fire
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 12:05:53-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A homeowner was seriously injured after a Wednesday morning house fire in Lakewood and almost a dozen cats were brought to an emergency vet.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-family structure fire along the 9900 block of W. Wesley Avenue in Lakewood, according to a 7:08 a.m. tweet from the department.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke from the home, the department said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they treated four people who were outside the home. Other crews worked to rescue animals that were still inside. They found 11 cats, all of which were brought to an emergency vet. Seven were still missing, two of which lived outside the home, the department said. One cat and one dog died.

West Metro Fire Rescue lakewood house fire

The homeowner was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

By 7:30 a.m., the fire was out.

The fire department said the blaze had caused significant damage to the home and likely started in the living room due to an electrical issue. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is helping the family.

No other details were immediately available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 24, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know