Homeowner seriously injured after house fire in Lakewood, 11 cats rescued and 7 missing

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A homeowner was seriously injured after a Wednesday morning house fire in Lakewood and almost a dozen cats were brought to an emergency vet.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-family structure fire along the 9900 block of W. Wesley Avenue in Lakewood, according to a 7:08 a.m. tweet from the department.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke from the home, the department said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they treated four people who were outside the home. Other crews worked to rescue animals that were still inside. They found 11 cats, all of which were brought to an emergency vet. Seven were still missing, two of which lived outside the home, the department said. One cat and one dog died.

The homeowner was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

By 7:30 a.m., the fire was out.

The fire department said the blaze had caused significant damage to the home and likely started in the living room due to an electrical issue. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is helping the family.

No other details were immediately available.

