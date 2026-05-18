DACONO, Colo. — A Colorado car driver is about to make his NASCAR debut. Scotty Milan is based in Fort Collins. He will make his debut in the NASCAR ARCA race at Colorado National Speedway on May 23.

Milan grew up around cars with his dad owning an auto body business. He got into the sport of racing as early as 7 years old. Since then, he’s had a wide range in experience from quarter midgets to micro sprints, sprint cars and now will make his debut with the ARCA series.

Hear more from Scotty Milan about his excitement for the upcoming race in the video below.

Home track advantage: Fort Collins driver to make NASCAR debut

"I have a big change basically going from, starting on asphalt, went to dirt racing, and now I'm back to asphalt racing," Milan said. "So, I’m pretty confident and comfortable in that car and it's all circle track.”

Milan said his favorite part of driving is the adrenaline rush at the start line. Now, he will get the chance to have his family and friends watching from the stands in his hometown.

Scotty Milan Racing

“I'm excited because it's in my hometown and I've never raced really in Colorado before, and I've lived here my whole life," he said. "I travel all over to go race and it's never here in Colorado, so it's nice to finally race in my hometown.”

You can cheer on Scotty on Saturday, May 23 at the Colorado National Speedway in Dacono. You can find more information and buy tickets online. Races start at 6:30 p.m.