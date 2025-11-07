'Holy moly, there's a bear in my house': Black bear breaks into Boulder home twice in one night

BOULDER, Colo. — A bear broke into a Boulder home twice early Wednesday morning, leaving crumbs of evidence behind. And Denver7 got to hear all about it from the resident.

Marni Pogachefsky told Anchor Jessica Porter that the bear had been breaking into her car weeks prior, but at 1 a.m. Wednesday, things escalated. The bear entered the home through sliding doors on the porch, waking her and her roommate.

“We crawled out the window and sprinted to my car and called the police,” Pogachefsky said. “They came and we heard them shouting at the bear, and then the bear kind of jumped over the balcony and ran away.”

Denver7/Marni Pogachefsky

But just a few hours later, the bear was back and went straight for the kitchen.

The women banged on the walls and screamed until the bear scurried out of the house for good.

“I had these mixed opposing thoughts at the same time. The first was, 'Oh my God, that's the cutest thing ever,'” Pogachefsky said. “Then my self-preservation instincts kicked in, and it was like, holy moly, there's a bear in my house.”

The bear ransacked the kitchen, dining on an avocado and frozen peas.

Marni Pogachefsky

Pogachefsky said she is taking extra precautions, locking every door and window to make sure this bear isn’t a repeat offender.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears are very active right now and are trying to eat as many calories as possible before winter.

They have a list of at-home bear-wise basics to avoid attracting bears and keeping them away from your home.

You can watch Pogachefsky's video of the surprise double visit here, which the Boulder County Sheriff's Office shared.