Holiday shipping deadlines begin this week for US Postal Service

DENVER — There are several deadlines coming up this week for those hoping to send gifts to loved ones through the United States Postal Service with a delivery date before Christmas.

According to the USPS’s website, for the Ground Advantage Service and First Class Mail, the deadline to mail a package and have it delivered before Dec. 25 is by Wednesday, Dec. 17.

For the Ground Advantage Service, it will take USPS two to five days to arrive.

Dec. 19 is the last day to mail something to arrive before Christmas using the Priority Mail Service. Priority mail takes one to five days to arrive.

Priority Mail Express items can be mailed by Saturday, Dec. 20 and arrive before Dec. 25.

The price for each shipping option varies, with slower mail options costing $7.20 and quicker delivery options costing $32.50.

The dates and prices above are specifically the lower 48 states, dates and prices for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories can be found here.