Holiday-related injuries one local hospital ER is seeing

DENVER — While many people are spending the holidays at home, for hospital staff it’s just another day on the job.

"Hospitals never close. We're open 24/7,” said Sydney Dozois, registered nurse at AdventHealth Porter.

It’s a profession that has many working on days when others are off.

“We have people who will work during the day on Christmas and then also throughout the night,” said Dozois.

A profession many knew came at a cost.

“I have a wife and two small children at home and not being there at Christmas mornings. I mean, it's a little bit tough. But also, when I signed up to do this job 15 years ago, kind of knew that was going to be part of the job and there was going to be some sacrifices, so it doesn't bother,” said AdventHealth Porter ER physician Dr. Matthew brougham.

But the sense of community is what these doctors and nurses say they love most about their profession.

“During Christmas, if people have to come to the hospital, they're away from their families, so you're kind of like a second family in a way, and you can make the most of that for them as their caretaker,” said Dozois.

Emergency room staff at AdventHealth Porter shared the most common reasons people come in around the holidays.

“We see a fair amount of burns, just as a lot of people are cooking and doing a lot of things like that. So, burns, cuts, scrapes, things like that, the occasional choking incident, just because people are getting together and having big meal,” said Dr. Matthew Brougham.

Despite those injuries, the ER staff is also seeing more people coming in with the flu, specifically flu-A.

“Colorado, ironically, within the last couple of weeks, is one of the leading states in the country for the actual flu,” Dr. Matthew Brougham said.

And the warm weather can contribute to more ER visits.

“We'll probably tend to see a few more traumatic injuries than we would have otherwise, just because people are going to be outside and engaging more,” Dr. Matthew Brougham said.

ER Physician Dr. Matthew Brougham has advice for anyone who might put off an ER visit until after the holidays.

In the emergency room, we're always happy to see people for whatever their complaint is, and I’d rather tell somebody that their concern is nothing to worry about than have them not seek care and actually have something really wrong with them,” Dr. Matthew Brougham said.

He also has advice for those who are gathering around their loved ones this holiday season.

“I think a lot of times when we're gathering and you have, like, an early flu season, like this year, if you are feeling sick, and you're going to see like a grandparent or somebody whose immune system might not be as robust as, say, the younger population, just being mindful of that and trying to avoid, you know, getting other people sick if you can,” Dr. Matthew Brougham said.