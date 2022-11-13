Holiday Countdown: Tasty appetizers from independently-owned grocers

DENVER — Enjoying food with friends and family can be one of the best parts of the holiday season.

When you're purchasing those treats, make sure to consider shopping at small businesses.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for every dollar spent at a small business, an average of $0.67 stays in the business's local community.

The story of one locally owned grocery store

Andrea Leo, owner of Sun Market in Denver, says "shopping small" is also a great way to connect with others.

She opened the business in June of 2021 after she felt a need to connect with others following COVID lockdowns.

"I dreamed of a place where everybody could get together and it kind of has become a dream come true," says Leo. "I know everybody's names. I carry stuff for everyone. I have junk food, healthy food, organic food, like fun random foods that you can't find."

Leo sells some foods from locally owned businesses. That includes CADIA brand foods, which are created in Boulder and only sell to independently-owned grocery stores.

Make a simple, delicious appetizer

Leo made a cheese tray with slices of cheddar cheese, a dollop of goat cheese covered in cherry preserves, crackers, blackberries, orange slices, and sesame sticks.

She made a dessert tray with candied almonds, various cookies, and bits of chocolate bars.

There are also ways you can have fun with the drinks. You can use sparkling sodas.

"Put these in a fancy glass add like a sprig of rosemary, or like a few pomegranate kernels, and then boom, you have like a fun mocktail," she says. "Or had a little Vacher gin and you have a cocktail, you know. So like, that's another easy entertaining trick."

Sun Market is located at 2201 Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80205.

