Hit-and-run victim in Denver seeking justice after being seriously injured nearly a year ago

DENVER — We are following up with a Denver man who survived a terrifying hit-and-run while riding a scooter nearly a year ago.

The victim, Moises Bañuelos, said the driver who hit him still hasn't been held accountable, several months later.

The crash happened near the city's Westside neighborhood at around 12:51 a.m. on April 21, 2024.

Bañuelos said he was riding a scooter near the intersection of W. 14th Avenue and N. Mariposa Street when he was struck by a driver. He suffered serious injuries due to the collision with the vehicle.

Bañuelos said he had two broken legs, a broken jaw and injuries to his ear and eye when he was hit. He said the driver that hit him fled the scene.

Moises Bañuelos

"I don't remember the impact or like, trauma and nothing like that. I just remember waking up in the hospital," he recalled. "They said that I had been hit by a car. I just was like, super confused. They really did leave me on the street to die."

Back in May, Denver police had identified the driver as Nhi Than and arrested her days later. She was charged with leaving the scene of an crash involving serious bodily injury, according to Denver police.

According to the Denver Police Department, Than was wanted in connection to the hit-and-run last year. However, it was later determined that she took the blame for someone else.

The Denver District Attorney's Office said they've since identified the correct driver but they couldn't confirm if that person has been charged.

"I think whoever did this needs to take accountability. I mean, they changed my life forever," Bañuelos added. "It’s almost been a year since the incident and the fact they haven’t been held accountable yet kinda bothers me, I did forgive them more for myself to give myself peace."

He's hoping officials will move forward with punishing the correct driver.

Meanwhile, he continues focusing on his healing and is thankful for his miraculous recovery.

Moises Bañuelos Moises Bañuelos after making a recovery nearly a year after crash left him seriously injured

"I'm grateful and blessed to make a recovery, almost full recovery. I still can't feel like my jaw. Throughout this whole thing, I’ve learned to stay positive, lean on my community and be a positive force to reckon with," he said.