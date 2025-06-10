Historic Lone Cone Saloon in Norwood damaged in early morning fire; cause under investigation

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — The historic Lone Cone Saloon in Norwood caught fire early Tuesday morning and an investigation into the cause is underway.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office posted on social media on Tuesday saying a person had called authorities at 5:50 a.m. to report that the saloon, which is located at 1580 Grand Avenue, was on fire.



Several fire departments from the area responded and closed down Grand Avenue between Lucerne Street and Pine Street as they worked around the historic bar and restaurant.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 7:45 a.m. Grand Avenue reopened at 8:40 a.m.

The sheriff's office said nobody was in the building at the time. The fire did not spread to any other buildings.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation. State investigators are assisting.

“The quick response of Norwood Fire, Nucla Fire, and Telluride Fire successfully prevented what could have been a catastrophic incident," San Miguel County Sheriff Dan Covault said. "We are extremely grateful for all our local fire teams and the work they do.”

Staff at the Lone Cone Saloon posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning thanking the fire departments "for a response that not only saved our historic building but the entire town block and neighboring businesses."

"We’re waiting to see what the inside looks like and assess damage," they added. "But for the moment (we) are just very grateful for our awesome first responders and that no one is hurt."