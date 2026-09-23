Hilary Duff returning to Denver with show at Ball Arena in November 2027

Hilary Duff is returning to Denver next year as she expands her "The Lucky Me" tour due to popular demand.

She'll play Ball Arena on Nov. 17, 2027, alongside Tegan and Sara. Duff played Red Rocks earlier this summer.

The tour is going across the world and will return to the United States in October 2027 for this leg of the tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi and Verizon will offer presales beginning Monday, Sept. 28 and an artist presale on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Before the show at Red Rocks, Duff last played Denver in 2007.