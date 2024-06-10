Watch Now
Hiker reported missing was likely hiking Triangle Peak in Pitkin County on Sunday

She appears to have left for a hike with her dog on Sunday around 11 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 10, 2024

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has been reported missing after she reportedly went on a hike with her dog northwest of Aspen.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Hearn likely went hiking up Triangle Peak off Upper River Road on Sunday around 11 a.m. She appears to have brought her dog, a brown Irish setter named Tawny, with her, the sheriff's office said.

Hearn may have worn jean shorts with a green T-shirt or long-sleeve shirt.

Authorities described her as a white woman standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

The route from the road to the peak is just over 5 miles out and back, with the summit reaching about 9,200 feet. The parking area is about 10 miles northwest of Aspen.

Anybody who sees Hearn or knows where she is should call the sheriff's office at 970-920-5300.

