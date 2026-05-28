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Highway 96 closed near Silver Cliff after semi trailer rollover

Officials said the highway would be closed for several hours
custercountyrollover.jpg
Custer County Sheriff's Office
custercountyrollover.jpg
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CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 96 was closed Wednesday night near Silver Cliff after a semi trailer rollover, Custer County Sheriff's Office officials said a little before 9 p.m.

Officials said emergency crews were on scene and that the highway would be closed for several hours while a towing company worked to recover the truck and its load. The truck appeared to be carrying large logs in a photo posted by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said that while some vehicles were able to detour down a grass shoulder, larger vehicles needed to seek an alternate route.

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