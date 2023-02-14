Highway 93 in Boulder County closed in both directions due to four-vehicle crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 93 in Boulder County is closed between Chambers Drive and Marshall Road due to a four-vehicle crash.
The Boulder Police Department, as well as Colorado State Patrol, the Boulder Fire Department, Mountain View Fire Rescue, and Boulder County Sheriff's Office, is at the scene.
Police said there were serious injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
