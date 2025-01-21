Highway 93 closes between Golden and Boulder after blowing snow creates dangerous conditions

Highway 93 is closed in both directions between Golden and south of Boulder due to blowing snow that resulted in whiteout conditions.

The closure runs from W. 58th Avenue north of Golden to Highway 170, about one mile south of Eldorado Springs, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Colorado Department of Transportation

The National Weather Service out of Boulder said winds are picking up around the foothills, and will strengthen Tuesday evening. Blowing snow will become more of an issue later in the day, the NWS said.

You can watch a video of these dangerous conditions in our video below.

Highway 93 closes for whiteout conditions | Jan. 21, 2025

"We expect these issues will persist much of the day! Drive with care," the NWS said on social media.

It's not yet clear when the road will reopen. Snowplow drivers are clearing it, as of Tuesday around noon.