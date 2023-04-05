Highway 36 closed between Federal, Sheridan for Adams County investigation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 36 is closed in both directions between Federal Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard after a suspect opened fire on Adams County deputies.
Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the westbound lane closure backs up a bit more to Pecos Street.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced the closure on Twitter around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is not clear how long the closure will last, but drivers should find alternate routes.
The sheriff's office said deputies "were in pursuit of a suspect from an earlier incident when shots were fired at deputies." Law enforcement was able to stop the suspect vehicle with a tactical maneuver.
Everybody in the vehicle — an unknown number of people — was taken into custody.
No deputies, suspects or bystanders were injured.
This investigation is ongoing. No other details are available as of 5 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.