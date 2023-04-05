Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highway 36 closed between Federal, Sheridan for Adams County investigation

Highway 36 is closed in both directions between Federal Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard after a suspect opened fire on Adams County deputies.
highway 36 shooting april 5 2023
highway 36 closure for shooting april 5 2023
Posted at 5:27 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 08:04:57-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 36 is closed in both directions between Federal Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard after a suspect opened fire on Adams County deputies.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the westbound lane closure backs up a bit more to Pecos Street.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced the closure on Twitter around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is not clear how long the closure will last, but drivers should find alternate routes.

highway 36 closure shooting april 5 2023

The sheriff's office said deputies "were in pursuit of a suspect from an earlier incident when shots were fired at deputies." Law enforcement was able to stop the suspect vehicle with a tactical maneuver.

Everybody in the vehicle — an unknown number of people — was taken into custody.

Highway 36 closed between Federal, Sheridan for Adams County investigation

No deputies, suspects or bystanders were injured.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details are available as of 5 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here