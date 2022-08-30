Highway 285 reopens near Bailey following deadly crash

UPDATE | 5:50 a.m., Aug. 30 — Both directions of Highway 285 reopened shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

...

BAILEY, Colo. — Northbound and southbound Highway 285 are closed near Bailey following a deadly crash Monday evening.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The highway is closed beginning at milemarker 222 near County Road 64, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). It is unknown when it will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.