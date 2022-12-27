Highway 2 closed in Commerce City for investigation into police shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Highway 2 in Commerce City is closed in both directions along the northwestern edge of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Refuge due to an ongoing investigation after a police shooting.

The Thornton Police Department said earlier in the day, it investigated an armed bank robbery at a Wells Fargo located near E. 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. When the suspects left the scene, officers began a pursuit, which ended with a crash at 88th Avenue and Highway 2, police said.

While attempting to arrest the armed suspects, the police department said there was a shooting. No information was available on who fired shots or if anybody was injured. Denver7 is working to confirm this information.

A woman and man were transported to local hospitals and are in police custody, Thornton police said.

A white pickup truck and mid-size black SUV at the scene were damaged and within the police tape.

Authorities closed the highway to all drivers between Quebec Parkway and E. 96th Avenue, so police could work around Highway 2 and E. 88th Avenue, the Commerce City Police Department said.

This is expected to be an extended closure, police said.