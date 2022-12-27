Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highway 2 closed in Commerce City for investigation into police shooting

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
commerce city highway 2 police incident dec 27 2022
Posted at 2:04 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 17:44:24-05

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Highway 2 in Commerce City is closed in both directions along the northwestern edge of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Refuge due to an ongoing investigation after a police shooting.

The Thornton Police Department said earlier in the day, it investigated an armed bank robbery at a Wells Fargo located near E. 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. When the suspects left the scene, officers began a pursuit, which ended with a crash at 88th Avenue and Highway 2, police said.

commerce city police incident on highway 2 dec 27 2022

While attempting to arrest the armed suspects, the police department said there was a shooting. No information was available on who fired shots or if anybody was injured. Denver7 is working to confirm this information.

A woman and man were transported to local hospitals and are in police custody, Thornton police said.

A white pickup truck and mid-size black SUV at the scene were damaged and within the police tape.

Dec 27 2022 commerce city highway 2 closure_Colorado Department of Transportation

Authorities closed the highway to all drivers between Quebec Parkway and E. 96th Avenue, so police could work around Highway 2 and E. 88th Avenue, the Commerce City Police Department said.

This is expected to be an extended closure, police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 27, 11am

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-weatheraction.png

Streaming weather: Check live temps, conditions and cameras