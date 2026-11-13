Highway 160 to temporarily reopen this weekend over Wolf Creek Pass

US Highway 160 over Wolf Creek Pass between Pagosa Springs and South Fork will reopen for weekend travel Saturday morning as Southwest Colorado still deals with the aftermath of major flooding.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the reopening will come with added driving challenges for motorists.

It already features steep grades, sharp curves and adverse weather conditions. Now, roadwork crews will be actively repairing the extensive flood damage while drivers use the highway. Motorists will be guided by barriers, signage and traffic signals through multiple construction zones.

Watch below: Past coverage on Highway 160 reopening

Highway 160 over Wolf Creek Pass could reopen this weekend as SW Colorado digs out from flooding

Motorists will be guided by barriers, signage and traffic signals through multiple construction sites and damaged areas on both west and east sides of US 160 Wolf Creek Pass.

The highway will officially open at 6 a.m. Saturday and close again at 6 a.m. Monday so crews can continue repairs.

Drivers can expect one-lane alternating traffic through several work zones.

“The quick opening of Wolf Creek Pass reconnects communities recovering from the devastating flooding and also helps winter enthusiasts and visitors reach the region to support Colorado’s local economies and small businesses. Thank you to the Colorado Department of Transportation, first responders, and local communities in the area for working hard to help fellow Coloradans and to open up roads and highways,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

“This weekend’s opening gives the Pagosa Springs community a welcome reprieve from detours and provides winter enthusiasts access to early-season snow," CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew added in a statement. "While next week's full closure will cause temporary disruptions, keeping the roadway clear allows our crews to work uninterrupted to finish paving before Thanksgiving."

CDOT said there will be no stopping, parking or standing outside of vehicles along the highway shoulder and reduced speed limits will be enforced.

Also, a weekend storm is expected and could bring significant snow accumulations to the high country, with potential for safety closures if conditions warrant.