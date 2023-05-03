Watch Now
Highway 133 closed at Bear Creek after culvert fails, washes out roadway

Posted at 10:59 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 00:59:24-04

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 133 is closed at Bear Creek after a culvert failure washed out the roadway.

Highway 133 is closed between mile points 14 and 19 as crews perform emergency road work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

According to an alert from the Delta County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), there is no access between Somerset and Paonia at this time. There are also no alternate routes.

Those needing emergency services should call 911. The OEM is working with several agencies, including North Fork EMS, Paonia Fire, the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office and Corbondale Fire, to provide emergency services.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

