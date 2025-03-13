Highlands Ranch man arrested on charge of child abuse involving 3-month-old boy

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch man was arrested for alleged child abuse after a hospital reported to authorities that staff were treating an injured 3-month-old, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

This case began on March 6. That day, detectives in the sheriff's office's Special Victims Unit learned that a 3-month-old infant had been brought to a hospital and was injured. No details were available regarding the injuries.

Based on the subsequent investigation, detectives believed that his injuries stemmed from child abuse by one of his parents, the sheriff's office said.

On March 12, law enforcement took Bryan Cunningham, 33, of Highlands Ranch into custody. He was transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility and was booked on a charge of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, which is a class 3 felony.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Cunningham is currently in custody on a $50,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

Because this is an open investigation, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said no other information will be released as of now.