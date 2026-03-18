DENVER — Nearly one in four Coloradans age 65 and older struggle with loneliness, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. A local nonprofit is working to change that statistic one week at a time.

“A Little Help” connects volunteers with older adults for yard work, home projects, technology assistance and — perhaps most importantly — companionship.

Each week, seniors from Rock Canyon High School in Ken Caryl visit Jacquie Cupich, a retired teacher, at her home. The meetings start with conversation before moving on to chores like vacuuming, cleaning, or raking leaves.

“I love being with the kids and building a relationship with them,” Cupich said. “A lot of my friends are afraid of teenagers. This program shows the exact opposite — there’s so much hope for the future because of what I’ve experienced with these guys.”

Denver7 In October of last year, Jacquie Cupich became a client of A Little Help.

Cupich first approached “A Little Help” because she needed assistance with yard work, house maintenance and technology. The physical help was welcome, she said, but the consistent weekly visits turned into something deeper.

“It’s not about the help, really,” Cupich said. “It’s about someone else saying, you matter. I see you. I care about you. Just because you’re older and starting to lose physical capabilities, you still have purpose — and we still care about you.”

High school volunteers help combat senior loneliness through ‘A Little Help’

Student volunteers Brodie Lyle and Caroline Watts say the program is as valuable for them as it is for Cupich.

“I really like listening to people who have a lot more experience than me,” Lyle said.

Watts said interacting with an older generation offers lessons that go beyond school credit. “It’s just really the little things that make a huge difference,” Watts said.

Denver7 Every weekly visit begins with conversation.

Cupich said those connections require consistency. “If it was different every week, I think it’d be harder,” she said. “It’s consistency that brings a level of trust and the relationship.”

For “A Little Help,” that trust is the goal. Weekly visits create lasting reminders to older adults that they are seen and valued — while giving students a new perspective on aging and community.

The nonprofit is looking for more volunteers and school partners to help older adults across the Denver metro area. More information is available at A Little Help's website.