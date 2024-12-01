High Line Canal Trail users left taking new route after landowner closes access to Jackass Hill Park

LITTLETON, Colo. — Whether biking, running, or taking the dog out for a walk, those of all ages could be spotted enjoying the High Line Canal Trail on Saturday afternoon. But now, there is a new sign blocking access to a once-used path connecting the trail to Jackass Hill Park.

"We were a little bit surprised to see that. We just assumed that there were probably some homeowners that didn't want the constant traffic going through there anymore," Kristin Jones said.

For those who walk the trail daily, the access path is part of their normal loop. Now, they are met with a sign saying, "PRIVATE PROPERTY & DRIVEWAY VIOLATORS WILL BE PROSECUTED."

"I understand it's private property, and they've decided not to give access anymore," said Kathy Beach. "We've been used to the access, so we thought of it as public property. I know a lot of people are upset about it."

Beach has lived in the neighborhood since 1985, describing the trail as "very safe and very serene." She enjoys walking the trail with her husband and puppy and cycling on it, which will now be impacted by the restricted path access.

"I'm worried about the safety factor because the solution without that pass-through is to go all the way to Mineral, which is a busy street, and it puts kids and all ages of cyclists out on a busy street, whereas we had safe passage over into the other neighborhood on Jackass Hill," Beach said.

The City of Littleton posted on X about the closure stating, "The city is aware of the closure of the High Line Canal access trail at Jackass Hill Park. The access trail is on private property and was closed by the property owner. The city will engage with the property owner to attempt to reach a solution."

Beach acknowledged it is private property and the homeowner's rights, but for now, she's left taking alternate loops and hoping for a solution.

"It's a great concern, but I also have to say, if it is private property and they're within their rights, then I think we all just have to suck it up unless the city wants to buy it or the Highline Conservancy, which we support," Beach said.

Denver7 reached out to the property owners and is still waiting to hear back.