Heritage High School student arrested after making 'threats of violence,' per Littleton police

A Heritage High School student was arrested Thursday after police said they received information that the student had made "threats of violence" against the school, according to a release from Littleton police.

Police said they worked closely with school resource officers "to quickly assess the credibility of the threat."

Police did not disclose any details about the nature of the alleged threats.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and police said no further information would be released at this time.

Littleton PD is coordinating with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office and Littleton Public Schools, according to the release.