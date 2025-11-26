Here's what’s open in the Denver area on Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving and the formal launch of the holiday shopping season this week, Coloradoans will again gather for Turkey Day meals before knocking off items on their Christmas gift lists.

Most big retailers are closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, many will open early the following day, Black Friday, the unofficial start of the holiday gift-buying season and the biggest shopping day of the year.

Here’s what is open and closed this Thanksgiving.

Retailers

◼️ Some King Soopers locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but those stores will close at 4 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed.

◼️ Denver-area Safeway stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but hours will vary by location.

◼️ Walmart and Target will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day. They will reopen on Friday at 6 a.m.

◼️ Most CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but with reduced hours.

◼️ Most Walgreens locations will be closed. However, 24-hour locations (1111 S. Colorado Boulevard and 2608 E. Colfax Avenue) will remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

◼️ Macy’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, but most stores will have extended hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

◼️ Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, but many stores will be open as early as 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Check your local location for hours.

◼️ Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday. Check your local store’s website for hours.

Government Buildings

◼️ Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.

Banks and the stock market

◼️ U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday; however, markets reopen on Friday for a shortened trading day, wrapping up at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Package Delivery

◼️ Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Thanksgiving, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations.