Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Here are the Mile High City's most popular dog breeds

pam semmler, Summit
David Zalubowski/AP
Pam Semmler walks her 10-year-old Golden retriever named Summit as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
pam semmler, Summit
Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 13:54:47-04

DENVER — There’s no doubt about it, Denver loves dogs -- no matter the breed. But there are a few varieties of pups you might see more often than others in the Mile High City.

The golden retriever was Denver’s top dog in 2022, according to the American Kennel Club. The French bulldog continues to climb the popularity charts as Denver’s second most popular breed.

Here are Denver’s five most popular breeds from last year:

1. Golden retriever
2. French bulldog
3. Labrador retriever
4. German shepherd dog
5. Bulldog

And more than likely, the breeds listed above will come to the words "Charlie," "Luna," "Max," or "Bella." Those were the top dog names in the city in 2022, according to a Rover.com survey.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here