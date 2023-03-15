Here are the Mile High City's most popular dog breeds

DENVER — There’s no doubt about it, Denver loves dogs -- no matter the breed. But there are a few varieties of pups you might see more often than others in the Mile High City.

The golden retriever was Denver’s top dog in 2022, according to the American Kennel Club. The French bulldog continues to climb the popularity charts as Denver’s second most popular breed.

Here are Denver’s five most popular breeds from last year:

1. Golden retriever

2. French bulldog

3. Labrador retriever

4. German shepherd dog

5. Bulldog

And more than likely, the breeds listed above will come to the words "Charlie," "Luna," "Max," or "Bella." Those were the top dog names in the city in 2022, according to a Rover.com survey.