Here are some ways on how Colorado Gives Day helps nonprofit organizations

DENVER — More than $53 million dollars was raised on Colorado Gives Day, and five lucky nonprofits were also selected to win an extra $5,000 prize on Colorado Gives Day.

One of those was Ferret Dreams Rescue and Adoption, a no-kill, exclusively ferret rescue that opened in 2005. Since the nonprofit began, over 2,000 ferrets have passed through their doors. Currently, they care for around 75 ferrets between their main location and foster homes.

This year alone, the rescue spent around $60,000 on medical expenses. Matthew Jaramillo of Ferret Dreams and Adoption was thrilled to be one of the recipients for the $5,000 prize.

“Whether it's with medical needs or behavioral, you know, some come as biters. So we work with them and get them to stop biting, and then put place them up for adoption," Jaramillo explained. “We really need this day [Colorado Gives Day], to continue to do what we promised to do. Which was to make sure that every ferret that came our way would be taken care of.”

Another of the nonprofit organizations that received the $5,000 prize was Bessie's Hope, which trains volunteers of all ages to provide on-site visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. More than that, the volunteers build relationships with the people they visit.

“We've served roughly 60,000 elders and kids during our 30 years. And still we're considered pretty small. And this was just amazing for us just to get this. We are so thrilled," said Linda Holloway, the co-founder and co-director of Bessie's Hope.

During the pandemic, Bessie's Hope ensured those communities were not forgotten, by delivering thousands of cards, and continuing to work through Zoom trainings and visitations. Plus, they were waiting with hugs when doors finally opened again.