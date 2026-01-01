Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal

Actions

Here are 2025's top 7 stories on Denver7.com

top7.png
Denver7
top7.png
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 31, 5pm
Posted

DENVER — The year’s most read stories were dominated by heartbreaking missing person cases, with the deaths of two elk hunters in Conejos County leading the site at more than 715,000 views.

A bright spot on the list was a strong interest in Denver’s long-term plan to revitalize its downtown core.

Here are the top 7 stories on Denver7.com in 2025:

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.