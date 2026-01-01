Here are 2025's top 7 stories on Denver7.com

DENVER — The year’s most read stories were dominated by heartbreaking missing person cases, with the deaths of two elk hunters in Conejos County leading the site at more than 715,000 views.
A bright spot on the list was a strong interest in Denver’s long-term plan to revitalize its downtown core.
Here are the top 7 stories on Denver7.com in 2025:
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Low snow slows ski season, as mountain towns try to stay hopeful
Denver’s historic La Vista Motel reopens
Four years after Marshall Fire, Superior turns to ADUs to rebuild lost housing
Today marks four years since the devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder County.
Report: Colorado has second-highest home insurance premiums in U.S.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.