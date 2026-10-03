Help find stolen 'Bison Resilience' sculpture made by Native youth

PUEBLO, Colo. — A metal bison sculpture created by Native youth in Denver has been stolen, along with the trailer transporting it.

The artwork was in Pueblo for a community education program.

The youth woke up to discover the trailer and sculpture had been stolen overnight from the Springhills Suite at the Marriott parking lot.

The artwork had been traveling through Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs before arriving in Pueblo for a program at the El Pueblo History Museum.

Anyone who has seen the trailer or sculpture is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department's non-emergency number at 719-553-2502.

The stolen trailer carries Colorado license plate EUX-T06. A white shot bed Ford pickup between 2018 and 2022 with a ladder in the back is the suspect vehicle, according to police.

Casa Milagro Youth Solutions Trailer bearing Colorado license plate EUX-T06 was stolen from Pueblo overnight October 3, 2026

Tipsters may also contact Millue Duran with Casa Milagro Youth Solutions at 720-202-0692.

The "Bison Resilience" sculpture is a youth-led art installation made possible by Casa Milagro Youth Solutions, a Denver-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children and teens heal from abuse and trauma.

The sculpture was created as part of the Bison Resilience Project — an educational initiative tied to the Bison Harvest at the TallBull Memorial Grounds.

It carries deep cultural significance, representing the genocide of the bison and its devastating impact on Native communities.

The piece also honors the bison's remarkable resurgence — from a historic population of 16 million, to fewer than 1,000, and back to over 500,000 today.

Casa Milagro Youth Solutions Bison Resilience sculpture created by youth in the Casa Milagro Youth Solutions

The rear section portrays a full, strong bison symbolizing the thriving era of pre-colonization.

The center features a skeletal design representing hardship, trauma, and historical struggle.

The front represents survival, recovery, and moving forward with resilience

Casa Milagro Youth Solutions



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